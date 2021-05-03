Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) volume hits 7.04 million: A New Opening for Investors

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) open the trading on April 30, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 2.21% to $6.94. During the day, the stock rose to $7.03 and sunk to $6.7656 before settling in for the price of $6.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AIV posted a 52-week range of $3.19-$6.83.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Real Estate sector firm’s annual sales growth was -31.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -15.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -101.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $148.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $147.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.79, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.52.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 52 employees. It has generated 2,912,519 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -96,942. The stock had 2.85 Receivables turnover and 0.03 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +7.90, operating margin was +0.29 and Pretax Margin of -10.51.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the REIT – Residential industry. Apartment Investment and Management Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.10%, in contrast to 94.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 30, this organization’s Director sold 12,200 shares at the rate of 6.17, making the entire transaction reach 75,213 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 38,034. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 26, Company’s Director bought 10,000 for 5.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 56,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 60,234 in total.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.06) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -3.33 while generating a return on equity of -0.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Apartment Investment and Management Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -101.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.26 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -15.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.69.

In the same vein, AIV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.03, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV)

[Apartment Investment and Management Company, AIV] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.31% While, its Average True Range was 0.18.

Raw Stochastic average of Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.78%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 91.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 16.11% that was lower than 32.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.