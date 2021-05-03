Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Open at price of $146.55: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) flaunted slowness of -0.30% at $148.78, as the Stock market unbolted on April 30, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $153.1599 and sunk to $146.5197 before settling in for the price of $149.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FUTU posted a 52-week range of $10.21-$204.25.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 709.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $137.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $53.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $21.89 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $146.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $74.03.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1315 employees. It has generated 324,619 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 129,965. The stock had 0.66 Receivables turnover and 0.07 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +82.16, operating margin was +49.92 and Pretax Margin of +43.81.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Futu Holdings Limited industry. Futu Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.15%, in contrast to 42.50% institutional ownership.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.1) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +40.04 while generating a return on equity of 24.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

Futu Holdings Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 709.30% and is forecasted to reach 5.02 in the upcoming year.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 13.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 51.32.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

In the same vein, FUTU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.28, a figure that is expected to reach 1.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Futu Holdings Limited, FUTU]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 10.49 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.41% While, its Average True Range was 12.45.

Raw Stochastic average of Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 66.91%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 43.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 140.69% that was higher than 130.03% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.