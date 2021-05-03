No matter how cynical the overall market is Urban Tea Inc. (MYT) performance over the last week is recorded -19.70%

As on April 30, 2021, Urban Tea Inc. (NASDAQ: MYT) started slowly as it slid -3.28% to $2.65. During the day, the stock rose to $2.73 and sunk to $2.57 before settling in for the price of $2.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MYT posted a 52-week range of $1.50-$14.60.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -66.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -18.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -22.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $82.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $217.80 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.91, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.78.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 64 employees. It has generated 13,527 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -32,916. The stock had 0.68 Receivables turnover and 0.05 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.27, operating margin was -283.74 and Pretax Margin of -245.17.

Urban Tea Inc. (MYT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Restaurants industry. Urban Tea Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.01%, in contrast to 0.20% institutional ownership.

Urban Tea Inc. (MYT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -243.34 while generating a return on equity of -17.49.

Urban Tea Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -22.70%.

Urban Tea Inc. (NASDAQ: MYT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Urban Tea Inc. (MYT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 16.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 242.00.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

In the same vein, MYT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.65.

Technical Analysis of Urban Tea Inc. (MYT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Urban Tea Inc., MYT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.21 million was better the volume of 1.17 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 3.52% While, its Average True Range was 0.58.

Raw Stochastic average of Urban Tea Inc. (MYT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.46%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 253.11% that was higher than 160.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.