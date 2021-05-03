QuantumScape Corporation (QS) recent quarterly performance of -16.48% is not showing the real picture

As on April 30, 2021, QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) started slowly as it slid -0.95% to $36.54. During the day, the stock rose to $38.14 and sunk to $35.85 before settling in for the price of $36.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QS posted a 52-week range of $9.74-$132.73.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 93.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $252.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $99.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.41 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $47.97.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry. QuantumScape Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 30.90%, in contrast to 32.90% institutional ownership.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted -$2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by -$2.38. This company achieved a return on equity of -184.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 93.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.35 in the upcoming year.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for QuantumScape Corporation (QS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 81.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.64.

In the same vein, QS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.41, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [QuantumScape Corporation, QS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 6.04 million was lower the volume of 17.35 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.96% While, its Average True Range was 3.37.

Raw Stochastic average of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.53%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 46.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 93.23% that was lower than 163.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.