Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) 14-day ATR is 1.56: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) started the day on April 30, 2021, with a price decrease of -0.06% at $15.94. During the day, the stock rose to $16.49 and sunk to $15.56 before settling in for the price of $15.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SNDX posted a 52-week range of $13.02-$27.85.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 19.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -1.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $46.09 million, simultaneously with a float of $44.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $769.42 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.60, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.67.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 43 employees. It has generated 35,279 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,792,186. The stock had 10.43 Receivables turnover and 0.01 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -4708.17 and Pretax Margin of -4822.54.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 26, this organization’s SVP, Chief Medical Officer bought 500 shares at the rate of 15.46, making the entire transaction reach 7,730 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 15,666. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 22, Company’s Director bought 13,967 for 14.11, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 197,077. This particular insider is now the holder of 43,300 in total.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported -$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.49) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -5080.03 while generating a return on equity of -54.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -1.50% and is forecasted to reach -2.06 in the upcoming year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 15.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.56. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 512.95.

In the same vein, SNDX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.88, a figure that is expected to reach -0.65 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.9 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.85 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.27% While, its Average True Range was 1.49.

Raw Stochastic average of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.69%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 31.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 169.03% that was higher than 90.91% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.