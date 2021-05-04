A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) as it 5-day change was 17.20%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 03, 2021, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) set off with pace as it heaved 7.95% to $16.56. During the day, the stock rose to $16.95 and sunk to $15.76 before settling in for the price of $15.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GNK posted a 52-week range of $4.30-$15.40.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 18.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -301.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $41.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $29.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $674.16 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.61, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.46.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 920 employees. It has generated 370,375 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -234,972. The stock had 23.20 Receivables turnover and 0.26 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +10.03, operating margin was +1.75 and Pretax Margin of -63.44.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Marine Shipping industry. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 46.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 26, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 450,000 shares at the rate of 10.73, making the entire transaction reach 4,827,510 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 669,196. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 26, Company’s 10% Owner sold 450,000 for 10.73, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,827,510. This particular insider is now the holder of 669,196 in total.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.11) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -63.44 while generating a return on equity of -26.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -301.50% and is forecasted to reach 2.13 in the upcoming year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.90. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 29.83.

In the same vein, GNK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.38, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK)

Going through the that latest performance of [Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, GNK]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.82 million was inferior to the volume of 0.96 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.88% While, its Average True Range was 0.75.

Raw Stochastic average of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.12%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 94.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.76% that was lower than 59.93% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.