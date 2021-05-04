Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) EPS growth this year is 6.00%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on May 03, 2021, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) got off with the flyer as it spiked 7.13% to $66.89. During the day, the stock rose to $67.12 and sunk to $63.35 before settling in for the price of $62.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AEM posted a 52-week range of $54.66-$89.23.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 9.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 79.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $242.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $242.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.55 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $60.66, while the 200-day Moving Average is $71.47.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 6210 employees. It has generated 274,767 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 44,795. The stock had 36.36 Receivables turnover and 0.34 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.78, operating margin was +26.20 and Pretax Margin of +24.46.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Gold industry. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 78.10% institutional ownership.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2021, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.6) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +16.30 while generating a return on equity of 9.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.00% and is forecasted to reach 3.23 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 38.68% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 79.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.78. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $31.85, and its Beta score is 0.78. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.28. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 42.78.

In the same vein, AEM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.10, a figure that is expected to reach 0.68 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, AEM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.36 million was lower the volume of 1.37 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.79% While, its Average True Range was 1.92.

Raw Stochastic average of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 55.52%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 87.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.54% that was higher than 38.11% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.