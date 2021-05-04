American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.07

As on May 03, 2021, American Shared Hospital Services (AMEX: AMS) got off with the flyer as it spiked 55.19% to $3.74. During the day, the stock rose to $3.98 and sunk to $2.41 before settling in for the price of $2.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMS posted a 52-week range of $1.41-$3.58.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 1.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -32.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $6.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.03 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.61, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.24.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 10 employees. It has generated 1,783,700 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -705,800. The stock had 3.07 Receivables turnover and 0.36 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.02, operating margin was +0.11 and Pretax Margin of -53.00.

American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry. American Shared Hospital Services’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.10%, in contrast to 9.40% institutional ownership.

American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -39.57 while generating a return on equity of -31.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Shared Hospital Services (AMEX: AMS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Shared Hospital Services (AMS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.24. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.39.

In the same vein, AMS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.09.

Technical Analysis of American Shared Hospital Services (AMS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [American Shared Hospital Services, AMS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.26 million was better the volume of 0.32 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.68% While, its Average True Range was 0.39.

Raw Stochastic average of American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.46%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 85.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 195.12% that was higher than 101.00% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.