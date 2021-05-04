DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) EPS is poised to hit 0.04 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) established initial surge of 3.90% at $6.13, as the Stock market unbolted on May 03, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $6.17 and sunk to $5.955 before settling in for the price of $5.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DHT posted a 52-week range of $4.52-$7.53.

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 13.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 257.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $170.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $142.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.06 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.98, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.57.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 18 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 38,391,056 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 14,792,556. The stock had 10.02 Receivables turnover and 0.40 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +49.79, operating margin was +47.20 and Pretax Margin of +38.49.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the DHT Holdings Inc. industry. DHT Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 54.80% institutional ownership.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.13) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +38.53 while generating a return on equity of 26.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

DHT Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 257.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.71 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 10.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.91, and its Beta score is -0.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.54. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.69.

In the same vein, DHT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.57, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [DHT Holdings Inc., DHT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.88 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.21.

Raw Stochastic average of DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.11%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 92.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.84% that was lower than 43.77% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.