Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.33

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN) open the trading on May 03, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 5.49% to $0.77. During the day, the stock rose to $0.77 and sunk to $0.74 before settling in for the price of $0.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AUMN posted a 52-week range of $0.21-$1.30.

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of -6.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 32.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -29.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $152.23 million, simultaneously with a float of $112.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $128.60 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7190, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5963.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 192 workers. It has generated 29,359 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -47,323. The stock had 14.74 Receivables turnover and 0.36 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -44.63, operating margin was -156.24 and Pretax Margin of -160.33.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Other Precious Metals & Mining industry. Golden Minerals Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.93%, in contrast to 29.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 22, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 1,868,378 shares at the rate of 0.84, making the entire transaction reach 1,563,459 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 19, Company’s 10% Owner sold 195,551 for 0.83, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 162,327. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,868,378 in total.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.02) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -161.19 while generating a return on equity of -103.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Golden Minerals Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -29.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.02 in the upcoming year.

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Golden Minerals Company (AUMN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 22.96.

In the same vein, AUMN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.07, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Golden Minerals Company (AUMN)

[Golden Minerals Company, AUMN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.70% While, its Average True Range was 0.0367.

Raw Stochastic average of Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.57%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 100.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 58.19% that was lower than 83.48% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.