Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) last month volatility was 10.47%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 03, 2021, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) set off with pace as it heaved 9.51% to $2.88. During the day, the stock rose to $3.25 and sunk to $2.569 before settling in for the price of $2.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NVOS posted a 52-week range of $0.97-$14.98.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 30.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $23.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $77.76 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.81.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 73 employees. It has generated 107,679 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -67,331. The stock had 4.14 Receivables turnover and 0.23 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +21.49, operating margin was -53.85 and Pretax Margin of -62.64.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 21, this organization’s Director bought 13,000 shares at the rate of 2.12, making the entire transaction reach 27,560 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 207,717.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -62.53 while generating a return on equity of -17.81.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.95.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

In the same vein, NVOS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.27.

Technical Analysis of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Novo Integrated Sciences Inc., NVOS]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.54 million was inferior to the volume of 0.6 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.11% While, its Average True Range was 0.33.

Raw Stochastic average of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.14%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 71.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 90.21% that was lower than 236.01% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.