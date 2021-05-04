Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Moves 3.14% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on May 03, 2021, Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.14% to $158.66. During the day, the stock rose to $159.33 and sunk to $155.54 before settling in for the price of $153.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PXD posted a 52-week range of $76.48-$169.49.

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 19.50% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -126.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $216.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $214.81 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $35.67 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $154.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $117.32.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 1853 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 3,790,610 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -107,933. The stock had 8.07 Receivables turnover and 0.34 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +10.99, operating margin was +7.52 and Pretax Margin of -3.72.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 73.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 17, this organization’s Director sold 500 shares at the rate of 166.13, making the entire transaction reach 83,067 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,223. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 17, Company’s EVP, Operations sold 3,000 for 163.35, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 490,050. This particular insider is now the holder of 50,333 in total.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.69) by $0.38. This company achieved a net margin of -2.85 while generating a return on equity of -1.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -126.30% and is forecasted to reach 13.85 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 72.17% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.08. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.13.

In the same vein, PXD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.23, a figure that is expected to reach 1.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 13.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Pioneer Natural Resources Company, PXD], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.52 million was lower the volume of 2.63 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.76% While, its Average True Range was 5.09.

Raw Stochastic average of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 82.40%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 85.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.90% that was lower than 42.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.