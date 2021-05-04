Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) EPS growth this year is 122.50%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) started the day on May 03, 2021, with a price increase of 7.69% at $14.56. During the day, the stock rose to $14.75 and sunk to $13.60 before settling in for the price of $13.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RFP posted a 52-week range of $1.62-$17.18.

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of -5.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 122.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $85.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $79.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.13 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.01.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 7100 workers. It has generated 394,366 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,408. The stock had 8.93 Receivables turnover and 0.76 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +22.18, operating margin was +5.04 and Pretax Margin of +2.18.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Paper & Paper Products Industry. Resolute Forest Products Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.40%, in contrast to 85.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 16, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 22,952 shares at the rate of 10.51, making the entire transaction reach 241,226 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 582,143. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 16, Company’s Senior Vice President sold 10,800 for 11.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 118,800. This particular insider is now the holder of 198,832 in total.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $1.66) by -$0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +0.36 while generating a return on equity of 0.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

Resolute Forest Products Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 122.50% and is forecasted to reach 1.77 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.21% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.22. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $132.36, and its Beta score is 3.36. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.40. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 19.79.

In the same vein, RFP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.11, a figure that is expected to reach 1.92 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.77 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.84 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.76 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.86% While, its Average True Range was 1.34.

Raw Stochastic average of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.65%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 50.94% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 138.09% that was higher than 76.01% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.