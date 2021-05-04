Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) latest performance of 10.03% is not what was on cards

Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) open the trading on May 03, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 10.03% to $3.95. During the day, the stock rose to $4.20 and sunk to $3.68 before settling in for the price of $3.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SB posted a 52-week range of $0.82-$3.89.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 9.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -677.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $102.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $46.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $385.01 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.72, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.66.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 827 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.26, operating margin was +5.41 and Pretax Margin of -6.51.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Marine Shipping industry. Safe Bulkers Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 67.90%, in contrast to 12.40% institutional ownership.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.02) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -6.51 while generating a return on equity of -2.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Safe Bulkers Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -677.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.39 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 19.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.94. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.07.

In the same vein, SB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.24, a figure that is expected to reach 0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB)

[Safe Bulkers Inc., SB] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.49% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.

Raw Stochastic average of Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.88%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 87.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 62.41% that was lower than 75.40% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.