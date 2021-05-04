Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) surge 7.38% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

As on May 03, 2021, Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX: WRN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 11.89% to $1.60. During the day, the stock rose to $1.62 and sunk to $1.43 before settling in for the price of $1.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WRN posted a 52-week range of $0.63-$1.92.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $135.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $122.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $217.28 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4172, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2788.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.62%, in contrast to 14.39% institutional ownership.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -3.07.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX: WRN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08.

In the same vein, WRN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.01.

Technical Analysis of Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Western Copper and Gold Corporation, WRN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.74 million was better the volume of 0.74 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.23% While, its Average True Range was 0.0938.

Raw Stochastic average of Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 59.91%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 94.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 75.52% that was higher than 74.28% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.