Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH) EPS is poised to hit 0.18 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BPFH) started the day on May 04, 2021, with a price increase of 3.93% at $15.09. During the day, the stock rose to $15.09 and sunk to $14.52 before settling in for the price of $14.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BPFH posted a 52-week range of $5.00-$15.37.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 5.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -43.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $82.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $81.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.26 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.98, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.48.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 804 employees. It has generated 456,067 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +14.24 and Pretax Margin of +14.74.

Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 94.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 03, this organization’s EVP sold 4,698 shares at the rate of 14.35, making the entire transaction reach 67,416 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 05, Company’s EVP, Chief Risk Officer sold 10,586 for 10.81, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 114,394. This particular insider is now the holder of 94,705 in total.

Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.19) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +12.54 while generating a return on equity of 5.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -43.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.79 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.18% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -3.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BPFH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.47. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.73, and its Beta score is 1.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.73. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 83.67.

In the same vein, BPFH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.66, a figure that is expected to reach 0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.79 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BPFH), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.96 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.39 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.05% While, its Average True Range was 0.49.

Raw Stochastic average of Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.41%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 86.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.42% that was lower than 64.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.