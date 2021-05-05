Cohu Inc. (COHU) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.75

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 04, 2021, Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU) had a quiet start as it plunged -8.61% to $36.84. During the day, the stock rose to $40.15 and sunk to $36.69 before settling in for the price of $40.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, COHU posted a 52-week range of $12.30-$51.86.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 18.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -28.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 80.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $42.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $40.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.72 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $43.89, while the 200-day Moving Average is $32.01.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 3250 employees. It has generated 195,694 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -4,259. The stock had 4.55 Receivables turnover and 0.59 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.23, operating margin was +3.86 and Pretax Margin of -2.07.

Cohu Inc. (COHU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. Cohu Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.30%, in contrast to 80.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 02, this organization’s Director sold 6,699 shares at the rate of 44.52, making the entire transaction reach 298,239 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 367,056. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 01, Company’s Director sold 20,000 for 44.86, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 897,200. This particular insider is now the holder of 367,056 in total.

Cohu Inc. (COHU) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.79) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -2.18 while generating a return on equity of -2.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cohu Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 80.30% and is forecasted to reach 3.46 in the upcoming year.

Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cohu Inc. (COHU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.71. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 105.59.

In the same vein, COHU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.34, a figure that is expected to reach 0.79 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.46 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cohu Inc. (COHU)

Going through the that latest performance of [Cohu Inc., COHU]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.21 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.71 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.48% While, its Average True Range was 2.87.

Raw Stochastic average of Cohu Inc. (COHU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.54%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 1.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 99.11% that was higher than 70.14% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.