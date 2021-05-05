Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) last month volatility was 8.27%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 04, 2021, Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) had a quiet start as it plunged -13.60% to $26.99. During the day, the stock rose to $30.765 and sunk to $26.31 before settling in for the price of $31.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JMIA posted a 52-week range of $3.71-$69.89.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 37.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $98.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $78.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.66 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $38.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $29.05.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 4067 employees. It has generated 39,136 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -45,108. The stock had 7.93 Receivables turnover and 0.41 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +60.67, operating margin was -104.89 and Pretax Margin of -113.41.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry. Jumia Technologies AG’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.05%, in contrast to 29.80% institutional ownership.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.46) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -115.26 while generating a return on equity of -76.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

Jumia Technologies AG’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 37.90% and is forecasted to reach -1.64 in the upcoming year.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.83. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 15.73.

In the same vein, JMIA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.43, a figure that is expected to reach -0.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.64 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

Going through the that latest performance of [Jumia Technologies AG, JMIA]. Its last 5-days volume of 6.74 million was inferior to the volume of 8.26 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.90% While, its Average True Range was 2.90.

Raw Stochastic average of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.56%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 6.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 88.75% that was lower than 110.17% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.