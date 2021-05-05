LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX) volume hits 1.59 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 04, 2021, LiveXLive Media Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) had a quiet start as it plunged -9.43% to $3.84. During the day, the stock rose to $4.18 and sunk to $3.7821 before settling in for the price of $4.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LIVX posted a 52-week range of $1.78-$6.95.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 39.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -25.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 4.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $72.36 million, simultaneously with a float of $51.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $291.88 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.30.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 76 employees. It has generated 508,671 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -512,197. The stock had 9.43 Receivables turnover and 0.68 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -5.55, operating margin was -92.33 and Pretax Margin of -101.19.

LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Entertainment industry. LiveXLive Media Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.50%, in contrast to 40.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 30, this organization’s CEO & Chairman bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 4.04, making the entire transaction reach 40,354 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,586,566. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 17, Company’s CEO & Chairman bought 3,000 for 4.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 13,800. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,576,566 in total.

LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.11) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -100.69 while generating a return on equity of -3,337.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

LiveXLive Media Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 4.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.35 in the upcoming year.

LiveXLive Media Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.40.

In the same vein, LIVX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.54, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX)

Going through the that latest performance of [LiveXLive Media Inc., LIVX]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.35 million was inferior to the volume of 1.72 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.83% While, its Average True Range was 0.33.

Raw Stochastic average of LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.95%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 38.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 64.63% that was lower than 94.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.