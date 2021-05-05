NIO Inc. (NIO) went down -4.07% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) started the day on May 04, 2021, with a price decrease of -4.07% at $37.93. During the day, the stock rose to $39.32 and sunk to $36.92 before settling in for the price of $39.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NIO posted a 52-week range of $3.08-$66.99.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 57.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.35 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.01 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $60.82 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $40.65, while the 200-day Moving Average is $36.56.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 7763 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +7.95, operating margin was -27.97 and Pretax Margin of -32.18.

NIO Inc. (NIO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. NIO Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.53%, in contrast to 36.60% institutional ownership.

NIO Inc. (NIO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.16) by -$0.32. This company achieved a net margin of -34.51 while generating a return on equity of -50.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 57.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.08 in the upcoming year.

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NIO Inc. (NIO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 24.21.

In the same vein, NIO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.76, a figure that is expected to reach -0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NIO Inc. (NIO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO), its last 5-days Average volume was 83.08 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 102.13 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.16% While, its Average True Range was 2.44.

Raw Stochastic average of NIO Inc. (NIO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.16%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 42.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 50.23% that was lower than 77.69% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.