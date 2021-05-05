Ouster Inc. (OUST) volume hits 1.45 million: A New Opening for Investors

Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) established initial surge of 0.75% at $10.73, as the Stock market unbolted on May 04, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $10.7499 and sunk to $9.55 before settling in for the price of $10.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OUST posted a 52-week range of $7.55-$17.73.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $161.45 million, simultaneously with a float of $91.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.73 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.17.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Ouster Inc. industry. Ouster Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.70%, in contrast to 6.00% institutional ownership.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ouster Inc. (OUST). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.87. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 91.30.

In the same vein, OUST’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.33, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ouster Inc. (OUST)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Ouster Inc., OUST]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.76 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.67% While, its Average True Range was 0.87.

Raw Stochastic average of Ouster Inc. (OUST) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.24%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 73.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 66.48% that was lower than 91.22% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.