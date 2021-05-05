The key reasons why U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) is -33.29% away from 52-week high?

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) started the day on May 04, 2021, with a price increase of 10.68% at $10.26. During the day, the stock rose to $10.72 and sunk to $8.93 before settling in for the price of $9.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SLCA posted a 52-week range of $1.77-$15.38.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -59.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 58.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $73.73 million, simultaneously with a float of $71.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $985.06 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.37, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.04.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 2177 employees. It has generated 524,417 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -70,734. The stock had 4.35 Receivables turnover and 0.33 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +13.62, operating margin was -0.86 and Pretax Margin of -20.71.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.60%, in contrast to 75.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 23, this organization’s President Oil and Gas sold 14,160 shares at the rate of 7.36, making the entire transaction reach 104,218 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 92,477. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 11, Company’s President Performance Material sold 7,450 for 6.58, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 49,006. This particular insider is now the holder of 32,534 in total.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.28) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -13.49 while generating a return on equity of -17.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 58.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in the upcoming year.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.16.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

In the same vein, SLCA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.85, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.15 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.26 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.40% While, its Average True Range was 1.27.

Raw Stochastic average of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 47.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 26.34% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 147.43% that was higher than 99.93% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.