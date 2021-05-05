Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.35

As on May 04, 2021, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.88% to $1.15. During the day, the stock rose to $1.15 and sunk to $1.02 before settling in for the price of $1.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TNXP posted a 52-week range of $0.51-$2.46.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 97.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $326.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $323.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $375.76 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1811, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9627.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.07%, in contrast to 3.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 24, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 16,733 shares at the rate of 1.32, making the entire transaction reach 22,088 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 135,000. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 30, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 35,000 for 0.68, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 23,800. This particular insider is now the holder of 118,267 in total.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by -$0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of -103.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 97.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in the upcoming year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

In the same vein, TNXP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.80, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.18 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., TNXP], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 8.37 million was lower the volume of 32.88 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.23% While, its Average True Range was 0.0962.

Raw Stochastic average of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 38.57%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 84.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 69.79% that was lower than 108.27% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.