ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) EPS growth this year is 66.90%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on May 04, 2021, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.17% to $39.66. During the day, the stock rose to $39.85 and sunk to $35.56 before settling in for the price of $38.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZIM posted a 52-week range of $11.34-$40.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 66.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $110.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $56.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.37 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $26.81.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 3794 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +21.11, operating margin was +17.50 and Pretax Margin of +13.46.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Marine Shipping industry. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 50.36%, in contrast to 9.70% institutional ownership.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $3.71) by -$0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +12.98 while generating a return on equity of 10,794.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 66.90% and is forecasted to reach 3.10 in the upcoming year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.09. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.96.

In the same vein, ZIM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.47, a figure that is expected to reach 4.53 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., ZIM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.16 million was better the volume of 0.9 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.82% While, its Average True Range was 2.72.