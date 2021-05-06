Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) EPS is poised to hit 1.45 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 05, 2021, Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) set off with pace as it heaved 1.33% to $153.93. During the day, the stock rose to $155.22 and sunk to $152.30 before settling in for the price of $151.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ADI posted a 52-week range of $100.09-$164.40.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 10.30% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -10.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $369.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $368.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $58.58 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $154.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $137.95.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 15900 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 352,393 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 76,777. The stock had 8.16 Receivables turnover and 0.26 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +58.25, operating margin was +28.08 and Pretax Margin of +23.41.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry. Analog Devices Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 97.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 03, this organization’s President & CEO sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 154.06, making the entire transaction reach 1,540,600 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 27,598. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 05, Company’s SVP, Atmtve, Comm, ArSpc & Def sold 6,058 for 162.16, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 982,365. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,826 in total.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 1/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.32) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +21.79 while generating a return on equity of 10.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -10.00% and is forecasted to reach 6.72 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.79% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Analog Devices Inc. (ADI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.76. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $40.78, and its Beta score is 1.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.00. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 59.03.

In the same vein, ADI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.77, a figure that is expected to reach 1.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.72 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Analog Devices Inc. (ADI)

Going through the that latest performance of [Analog Devices Inc., ADI]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.28 million indicated improvement to the volume of 3.04 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.65% While, its Average True Range was 3.74.

Raw Stochastic average of Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 57.97%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 40.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.84% that was lower than 32.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.