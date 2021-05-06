Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) EPS growth this year is -21.80%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) established initial surge of 0.26% at $81.46, as the Stock market unbolted on May 05, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $81.885 and sunk to $80.40 before settling in for the price of $81.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CTSH posted a 52-week range of $47.39-$82.73.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 6.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -21.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $531.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $527.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $43.57 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $78.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $74.61.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 289500 employees. It has generated 57,520 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 4,808. The stock had 4.74 Receivables turnover and 1.01 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +32.58, operating margin was +13.97 and Pretax Margin of +12.59.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation industry. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 93.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 16, this organization’s President, Digital Business sold 471 shares at the rate of 78.45, making the entire transaction reach 36,952 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 44,065. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 09, Company’s SVP, Controller & CAO sold 228 for 74.85, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 17,065. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,541 in total.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.9) by -$0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +8.36 while generating a return on equity of 12.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -21.80% and is forecasted to reach 4.39 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -0.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.39. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $31.68, and its Beta score is 1.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.62. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 18.00.

In the same vein, CTSH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.57, a figure that is expected to reach 0.94 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, CTSH]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 3.03 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.71% While, its Average True Range was 1.42.

Raw Stochastic average of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.63%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 78.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 15.69% that was lower than 24.02% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.