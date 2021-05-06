Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) EPS is poised to hit 1.80 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on May 05, 2021, Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.95% to $83.12. During the day, the stock rose to $86.10 and sunk to $78.75 before settling in for the price of $79.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FANG posted a 52-week range of $23.63-$88.75.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was 44.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -27.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 162.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $157.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $156.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $77.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $51.72.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 732 employees. It has generated 3,842,896 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -6,170,765. The stock had 5.25 Receivables turnover and 0.14 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +22.64, operating margin was +19.37 and Pretax Margin of -205.33.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Diamondback Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 86.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 29, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 20,000 shares at the rate of 85.00, making the entire transaction reach 1,700,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 497,823. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 19, Company’s CFO & Exec. VP – Bus Dev sold 1,900 for 77.24, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 146,747. This particular insider is now the holder of 67,043 in total.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2021, the company posted $2.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.79) by $0.51. This company achieved a net margin of -160.58 while generating a return on equity of -40.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 162.20% and is forecasted to reach 10.26 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 50.12% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -27.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.90. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.52. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.55.

In the same vein, FANG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -29.74, a figure that is expected to reach 1.80 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Diamondback Energy Inc., FANG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.02 million was better the volume of 2.95 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.28% While, its Average True Range was 4.13.

Raw Stochastic average of Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.96%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 70.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.57% that was lower than 60.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.