Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.29

Green Brick Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: GRBK) flaunted slowness of -10.94% at $24.50, as the Stock market unbolted on May 05, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $27.055 and sunk to $23.75 before settling in for the price of $27.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GRBK posted a 52-week range of $8.34-$28.03.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 27.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 42.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 93.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $50.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $48.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.28 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.36, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.15.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 440 employees. It has generated 2,218,230 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 258,393. The stock had 196.30 Receivables turnover and 1.05 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +23.66, operating margin was +12.55 and Pretax Margin of +14.63.

Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Green Brick Partners Inc. industry. Green Brick Partners Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.80%, in contrast to 77.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 11, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 22.00, making the entire transaction reach 220,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 96,281. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 08, Company’s Director sold 700,000 for 20.55, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 14,385,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,740,190 in total.

Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.63) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +11.65 while generating a return on equity of 19.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 93.20% and is forecasted to reach 3.28 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.72% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 42.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Green Brick Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: GRBK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.46. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.95, and its Beta score is 1.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.31. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 39.76.

In the same vein, GRBK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.24, a figure that is expected to reach 0.49 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Green Brick Partners Inc., GRBK]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.04 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.23% While, its Average True Range was 1.52.

Raw Stochastic average of Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.83%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 21.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 81.85% that was higher than 56.49% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.