Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) surge 25.57% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) established initial surge of 24.34% at $24.11, as the Stock market unbolted on May 05, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $25.28 and sunk to $23.79 before settling in for the price of $19.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HAYW posted a 52-week range of $15.61-$20.50.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $231.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.58 billion.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 2095 workers. It has generated 342,622 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 235. The stock had 5.39 Receivables turnover and 0.34 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.02, operating margin was +16.44 and Pretax Margin of +6.60.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Hayward Holdings Inc. industry. Hayward Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.83%, in contrast to 79.98% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 13, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 1,120,044 shares at the rate of 16.07, making the entire transaction reach 17,993,507 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,159,137. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 13, Company’s Director sold 1,120,044 for 16.07, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 17,993,507. This particular insider is now the holder of 71,538,085 in total.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +0.07 while generating a return on equity of 0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.38.

Technical Analysis of Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Hayward Holdings Inc., HAYW]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.11 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.05% While, its Average True Range was 1.40.