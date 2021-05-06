Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) recent quarterly performance of -56.01% is not showing the real picture

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 05, 2021, Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) had a quiet start as it plunged -28.82% to $10.25. During the day, the stock rose to $10.95 and sunk to $9.72 before settling in for the price of $14.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, INTZ posted a 52-week range of $3.40-$29.90.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -0.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -32.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -259.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $16.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $174.35 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.64.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 63 employees. It has generated 105,063 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -103,460. The stock had 4.73 Receivables turnover and 0.50 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +59.07, operating margin was -98.55 and Pretax Margin of -98.47.

Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Intrusion Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.90%, in contrast to 17.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 08, this organization’s Former 10% Owner sold 1,695 shares at the rate of 27.50, making the entire transaction reach 46,612 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,539,956. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 07, Company’s Former 10% Owner sold 2,800 for 26.93, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 75,404. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,541,651 in total.

Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.11) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -98.47 while generating a return on equity of -67.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Intrusion Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -259.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.88 in the upcoming year.

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Intrusion Inc. (INTZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.61. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 26.42.

In the same vein, INTZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.42, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.88 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Intrusion Inc. (INTZ)

Going through the that latest performance of [Intrusion Inc., INTZ]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.51 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.33 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.56% While, its Average True Range was 2.45.

Raw Stochastic average of Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.63%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 4.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 190.53% that was higher than 146.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.