No matter how cynical the overall market is AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) performance over the last week is recorded -11.39%

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) established initial surge of 1.51% at $5.37, as the Stock market unbolted on May 05, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $5.77 and sunk to $5.15 before settling in for the price of $5.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AQB posted a 52-week range of $1.74-$13.32.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 31.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $71.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $51.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $393.51 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.01.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 72 employees. It has generated 1,773 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -227,778. The stock had 2.51 Receivables turnover and 0.00 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -6303.27, operating margin was -12727.13 and Pretax Margin of -12846.31.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the AquaBounty Technologies Inc. industry. AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 47.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 14, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 6.50, making the entire transaction reach 65,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 71,311. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 11, Company’s Director bought 4,000,000 for 2.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 10,000,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 9,175,000 in total.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.09) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -12846.31 while generating a return on equity of -23.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 31.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.60 in the upcoming year.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 46.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3935.14.

In the same vein, AQB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.45, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [AquaBounty Technologies Inc., AQB]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.81 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.31% While, its Average True Range was 0.42.

Raw Stochastic average of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.10%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 29.31% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 52.62% that was lower than 90.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.