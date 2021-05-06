Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as My Size Inc. (MYSZ) last week performance was 15.24%

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) established initial surge of 24.87% at $1.21, as the Stock market unbolted on May 05, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $1.35 and sunk to $0.913 before settling in for the price of $0.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MYSZ posted a 52-week range of $0.75-$2.10.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -15.28%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $12.15 million, simultaneously with a float of $11.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.70 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1966, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2145.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 24 employees. It has generated 18,087 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -784,226. The stock had 2.32 Receivables turnover and 0.05 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +40.85, operating margin was -4328.17 and Pretax Margin of -4335.92.

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the My Size Inc. industry. My Size Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.88%, in contrast to 5.74% institutional ownership.

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2007, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.18) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -4335.92 while generating a return on equity of -411.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for My Size Inc. (MYSZ). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 103.49.

In the same vein, MYSZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.11.

Technical Analysis of My Size Inc. (MYSZ)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [My Size Inc., MYSZ]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.71 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.99% While, its Average True Range was 0.1097.

Raw Stochastic average of My Size Inc. (MYSZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.14%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 69.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 98.84% that was lower than 109.55% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.