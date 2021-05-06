Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) last week performance was -2.03%

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) started the day on May 05, 2021, with a price increase of 2.84% at $7.25. During the day, the stock rose to $7.48 and sunk to $6.795 before settling in for the price of $7.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SURF posted a 52-week range of $2.39-$14.40.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 179.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $40.71 million, simultaneously with a float of $36.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $310.01 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.27.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 51 employees. It has generated 2,473,765 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,163,471. The stock had 86.80 Receivables turnover and 0.72 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +48.82 and Pretax Margin of +47.03.

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Surface Oncology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 57.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 16, this organization’s Chief Medical Officer sold 1,000 shares at the rate of 11.35, making the entire transaction reach 11,350 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 88,000. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 08, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 2,500 for 12.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 31,250. This particular insider is now the holder of 262,000 in total.

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.22) by $1.34. This company achieved a net margin of +47.03 while generating a return on equity of 55.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

Surface Oncology Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 179.10% and is forecasted to reach -1.55 in the upcoming year.

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.46. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.33.

In the same vein, SURF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.21, a figure that is expected to reach -0.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.03 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.48 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.73% While, its Average True Range was 0.49.

Raw Stochastic average of Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.16%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 78.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 56.10% that was lower than 79.06% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.