SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) volume hits 1.71 million: A New Opening for Investors

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) started the day on May 05, 2021, with a price increase of 0.30% at $219.23. During the day, the stock rose to $228.453 and sunk to $215.41 before settling in for the price of $218.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SEDG posted a 52-week range of $105.00-$377.00.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 24.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -8.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $51.34 million, simultaneously with a float of $50.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.92 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $272.28, while the 200-day Moving Average is $263.24.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 3174 employees. It has generated 459,758 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 44,210. The stock had 4.03 Receivables turnover and 0.74 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.62, operating margin was +9.53 and Pretax Margin of +11.22.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Solar Industry. SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 83.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 03, this organization’s VP, Core Technologies sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 261.23, making the entire transaction reach 2,612,315 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 296,350. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 01, Company’s Director sold 3,000 for 293.15, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 879,450. This particular insider is now the holder of 27,033 in total.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.99) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +9.62 while generating a return on equity of 14.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -8.20% and is forecasted to reach 6.34 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 19.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 16.86. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $82.36, and its Beta score is 0.93. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.17. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 124.34.

In the same vein, SEDG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.66, a figure that is expected to reach 0.99 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.34 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.74 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.13 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.77% While, its Average True Range was 17.80.

Raw Stochastic average of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.28%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 8.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 88.97% that was higher than 77.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.