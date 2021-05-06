The key reasons why 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) is -12.80% away from 52-week high?

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) open the trading on May 05, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 3.35% to $34.54. During the day, the stock rose to $34.94 and sunk to $33.13 before settling in for the price of $33.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FLWS posted a 52-week range of $18.51-$39.61.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 69.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $64.73 million, simultaneously with a float of $24.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.09 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $27.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $27.04.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 4300 employees. It has generated 346,427 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 13,720. The stock had 108.13 Receivables turnover and 2.10 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +39.59, operating margin was +5.58 and Pretax Margin of +5.23.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Specialty Retail industry. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.80%, in contrast to 87.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 23, this organization’s CEO and President sold 17,850 shares at the rate of 24.61, making the entire transaction reach 439,288 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 418,331. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 22, Company’s CEO and President sold 17,850 for 24.46, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 436,611. This particular insider is now the holder of 418,331 in total.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2021 suggests? It has posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.09) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +3.96 while generating a return on equity of 15.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 69.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.97 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.55. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.02, and its Beta score is 1.67. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.02. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.86.

In the same vein, FLWS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.73, a figure that is expected to reach 0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.97 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS)

[1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc., FLWS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 93.73% While, its Average True Range was 1.74.

Raw Stochastic average of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.99%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 96.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 85.21% that was higher than 68.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.