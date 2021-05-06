TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) 14-day ATR is 2.68: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX) started the day on May 05, 2021, with a price decrease of -11.08% at $24.96. During the day, the stock rose to $27.82 and sunk to $23.03 before settling in for the price of $28.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TMDX posted a 52-week range of $11.51-$49.50.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 50.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $27.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $25.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $692.14 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $34.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.96.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 110 employees. It has generated 233,082 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -261,345. The stock had 3.82 Receivables turnover and 0.20 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +63.80, operating margin was -102.91 and Pretax Margin of -112.00.

TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. TransMedics Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.70%, in contrast to 72.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 03, this organization’s VP of Operations sold 1,680 shares at the rate of 28.34, making the entire transaction reach 47,605 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 07, Company’s VP of Quality & Engineering sold 15,000 for 36.83, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 552,394. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,828 in total.

TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.29) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -112.13 while generating a return on equity of -36.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 50.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.60 in the upcoming year.

TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 11.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.68. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 27.04.

In the same vein, TMDX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.20, a figure that is expected to reach -0.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.58 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.77 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.33% While, its Average True Range was 2.51.

Raw Stochastic average of TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.81%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 26.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 79.09% that was lower than 97.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.