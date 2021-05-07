Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) 14-day ATR is 0.30: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) flaunted slowness of -5.20% at $3.10, as the Stock market unbolted on May 06, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $3.30 and sunk to $3.05 before settling in for the price of $3.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JG posted a 52-week range of $1.40-$11.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -103.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $116.73 million, simultaneously with a float of $62.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $291.90 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.17.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 697 employees. It has generated 120,295 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -57,410. The stock had 4.43 Receivables turnover and 0.54 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +43.72, operating margin was -41.20 and Pretax Margin of -47.71.

Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Aurora Mobile Limited industry. Aurora Mobile Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.43%, in contrast to 23.10% institutional ownership.

Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2019, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -47.72 while generating a return on equity of -53.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Aurora Mobile Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -103.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.61 in the upcoming year.

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aurora Mobile Limited (JG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.00.

In the same vein, JG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.30, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.61 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aurora Mobile Limited (JG)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Aurora Mobile Limited, JG]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.84 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 4.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.32.

Raw Stochastic average of Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.63%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 3.31% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 113.84% that was lower than 115.74% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.