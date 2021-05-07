Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) latest performance of -6.38% is not what was on cards

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) flaunted slowness of -6.38% at $3.52, as the Stock market unbolted on May 06, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $3.76 and sunk to $3.46 before settling in for the price of $3.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SOLO posted a 52-week range of $0.94-$13.60.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -26.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $58.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $401.28 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.98.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 119 employees. It has generated 4,777 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -529,806. The stock had 2.05 Receivables turnover and 0.01 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -305.11, operating margin was -4786.19 and Pretax Margin of -11095.36.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -11089.64 while generating a return on equity of -91.84.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -26.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in the upcoming year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 29.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 668.80.

In the same vein, SOLO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.08, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., SOLO]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 11.56 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.06% While, its Average True Range was 0.27.

Raw Stochastic average of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.96%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 5.94% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 55.63% that was lower than 85.68% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.