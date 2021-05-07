No matter how cynical the overall market is Avalon Holdings Corporation (AWX) performance over the last week is recorded 17.07%

As on May 06, 2021, Avalon Holdings Corporation (AMEX: AWX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 12.31% to $4.14. During the day, the stock rose to $4.65 and sunk to $3.62 before settling in for the price of $3.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AWX posted a 52-week range of $1.22-$5.50.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 2.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 103.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.25 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.60.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 388 employees. It has generated 121,826 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 29. The stock had 5.35 Receivables turnover and 0.73 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +14.98, operating margin was +0.21 and Pretax Margin of +0.09.

Avalon Holdings Corporation (AWX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Waste Management industry. Avalon Holdings Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 29.77%, in contrast to 10.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 28, this organization’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER sold 24,000 shares at the rate of 4.50, making the entire transaction reach 108,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0.

Avalon Holdings Corporation (AWX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +0.02 while generating a return on equity of 0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Avalon Holdings Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 103.10%.

Avalon Holdings Corporation (AMEX: AWX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Avalon Holdings Corporation (AWX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.33. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $1381.43, and its Beta score is 1.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.28.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

In the same vein, AWX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.00.

Technical Analysis of Avalon Holdings Corporation (AWX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Avalon Holdings Corporation, AWX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.39 million was better the volume of 0.18 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.46% While, its Average True Range was 0.35.

Raw Stochastic average of Avalon Holdings Corporation (AWX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 59.77%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 61.98% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 74.17% that was lower than 111.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.