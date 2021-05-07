PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $706.63K

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) started the day on May 06, 2021, with a price decrease of -39.69% at $14.83. During the day, the stock rose to $19.4199 and sunk to $13.55 before settling in for the price of $24.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PCT posted a 52-week range of $9.76-$35.75.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $121.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $116.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.80 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $26.08.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Pollution & Treatment Controls Industry. PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.60%, in contrast to 20.70% institutional ownership.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -2.89.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.66.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

In the same vein, PCT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.12, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.73 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.69 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.69% While, its Average True Range was 2.99.

Raw Stochastic average of PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.98%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 8.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 212.97% that was higher than 122.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.