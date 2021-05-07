UBS Group AG (UBS) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.20

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) established initial surge of 1.95% at $15.66, as the Stock market unbolted on May 06, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $15.67 and sunk to $15.38 before settling in for the price of $15.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UBS posted a 52-week range of $8.78-$16.16.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -5.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 1.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 54.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.54 billion, simultaneously with a float of $3.51 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $61.44 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.89.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 71779 employees. It has generated 422,902 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +23.45 and Pretax Margin of +25.04.

UBS Group AG (UBS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the UBS Group AG industry. UBS Group AG’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.05%, in contrast to 51.54% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 05, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 450 shares at the rate of 5.87, making the entire transaction reach 2,643 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 273,222.

UBS Group AG (UBS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.47) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +20.34 while generating a return on equity of 11.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 54.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.68 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.74% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 1.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for UBS Group AG (UBS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.55, and its Beta score is 1.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.25.

In the same vein, UBS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.83, a figure that is expected to reach 0.47 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.68 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of UBS Group AG (UBS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [UBS Group AG, UBS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 3.05 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.70% While, its Average True Range was 0.32.

Raw Stochastic average of UBS Group AG (UBS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.76%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 63.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.20% that was lower than 25.43% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.