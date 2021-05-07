Under Armour Inc. (UA) volume hits 9.65 million: A New Opening for Investors

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) started the day on May 05, 2021, with a price increase of 7.15% at $21.13. During the day, the stock rose to $21.825 and sunk to $21.00 before settling in for the price of $19.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UA posted a 52-week range of $6.37-$20.32.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 153.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $451.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $355.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.55 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.96, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.38.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 7000 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 269,432 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -33,083. The stock had 7.15 Receivables turnover and 0.91 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +47.88, operating margin was -0.30 and Pretax Margin of -11.01.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Apparel Manufacturing Industry. Under Armour Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.49%, in contrast to 74.94% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 17, this organization’s EVP, General Counsel sold 1,007 shares at the rate of 15.22, making the entire transaction reach 15,331 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 17, Company’s EVP, General Counsel sold 1,000 for 17.39, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 17,393. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.04) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -12.28 while generating a return on equity of -28.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 153.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in the upcoming year.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Under Armour Inc. (UA). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.13.

In the same vein, UA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.21, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Under Armour Inc. (UA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.12 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.84 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.73% While, its Average True Range was 0.75.

Raw Stochastic average of Under Armour Inc. (UA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.48%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 84.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 37.44% that was lower than 37.50% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.