Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) is -9.64% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

As on May 06, 2021, Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE: HCC) started slowly as it slid -5.29% to $16.46. During the day, the stock rose to $17.58 and sunk to $15.70 before settling in for the price of $17.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HCC posted a 52-week range of $11.18-$25.90.

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of 7.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 34.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -111.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $51.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $50.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $894.93 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.36.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 431 workers. It has generated 558,700 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -25,525. The stock had 7.72 Receivables turnover and 0.53 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +0.73, operating margin was -3.47 and Pretax Margin of -7.14.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Coking Coal industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 23, this organization’s Chief Administrative Officer sold 3,283 shares at the rate of 25.00, making the entire transaction reach 82,075 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 23,622.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted -$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.33) by -$0.3. This company achieved a net margin of -4.57 while generating a return on equity of -4.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -111.90% and is forecasted to reach 2.08 in the upcoming year.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE: HCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.95. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.14. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.92.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

In the same vein, HCC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.70, a figure that is expected to reach 0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Warrior Met Coal Inc., HCC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.94 million was better the volume of 0.74 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.25% While, its Average True Range was 1.03.

Raw Stochastic average of Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.06%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 23.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 56.02% that was lower than 65.15% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.