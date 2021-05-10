Ambev S.A. (ABEV) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $2.69: Right on the Precipice

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) flaunted slowness of 0.00% at $3.12, as the Stock market unbolted on May 07, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $3.155 and sunk to $3.09 before settling in for the price of $3.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ABEV posted a 52-week range of $1.85-$3.20.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 39.83%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -36.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $15.74 billion, simultaneously with a float of $4.40 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $49.11 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.69.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 50000 employees. It has generated 1,167,580 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 227,588. The stock had 7.22 Receivables turnover and 0.50 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +49.90, operating margin was +23.42 and Pretax Margin of +23.19.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.02) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +19.49 while generating a return on equity of 16.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ambev S.A.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -36.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -13.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 39.83% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ambev S.A. (ABEV). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.84.

In the same vein, ABEV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.13, a figure that is expected to reach 0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ambev S.A. (ABEV)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Ambev S.A., ABEV]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 23.17 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.40% While, its Average True Range was 0.10.

Raw Stochastic average of Ambev S.A. (ABEV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.23%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 93.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 53.76% that was higher than 42.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.