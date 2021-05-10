Century Aluminum Company (CENX) 14-day ATR is 1.25: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) established initial surge of 3.77% at $15.81, as the Stock market unbolted on May 07, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $15.91 and sunk to $14.57 before settling in for the price of $15.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CENX posted a 52-week range of $4.08-$19.60.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -3.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -20.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -51.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $89.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $49.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.46 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.54.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 2078 employees. It has generated 772,425 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -59,336. The stock had 19.88 Receivables turnover and 1.11 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -2.26, operating margin was -5.00 and Pretax Margin of -7.87.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Century Aluminum Company industry. Century Aluminum Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.10%, in contrast to 56.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 03, this organization’s EVP – Global Operations sold 5,473 shares at the rate of 17.74, making the entire transaction reach 97,091 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 27,140. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 03, Company’s President and CEO sold 15,000 for 17.62, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 264,300. This particular insider is now the holder of 353,989 in total.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.26) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -7.68 while generating a return on equity of -20.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -51.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.96 in the upcoming year.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Century Aluminum Company (CENX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.91. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 49.36.

In the same vein, CENX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.38, a figure that is expected to reach -0.34 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.96 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Century Aluminum Company (CENX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Century Aluminum Company, CENX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.45 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.74% While, its Average True Range was 1.35.

Raw Stochastic average of Century Aluminum Company (CENX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 64.11%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 45.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 88.02% that was lower than 88.88% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.