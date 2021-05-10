Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) 14-day ATR is 0.29: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 07, 2021, Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) set off with pace as it heaved 1.27% to $4.00. During the day, the stock rose to $4.17 and sunk to $3.90 before settling in for the price of $3.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SB posted a 52-week range of $0.82-$4.30.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 9.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -677.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $102.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $46.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $389.88 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.81, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.72.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 827 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.26, operating margin was +5.41 and Pretax Margin of -6.51.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Marine Shipping industry. Safe Bulkers Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 67.90%, in contrast to 12.40% institutional ownership.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.02) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -6.51 while generating a return on equity of -2.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Safe Bulkers Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -677.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.39 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 19.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.97. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.15.

In the same vein, SB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.24, a figure that is expected to reach 0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB)

Going through the that latest performance of [Safe Bulkers Inc., SB]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.9 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.01 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.98% While, its Average True Range was 0.33.

Raw Stochastic average of Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.55%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 84.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 75.48% that was lower than 76.23% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.