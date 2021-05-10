Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) EPS is poised to hit 0.09 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) started the day on May 07, 2021, with a price decrease of -1.41% at $16.07. During the day, the stock rose to $16.58 and sunk to $15.925 before settling in for the price of $16.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TME posted a 52-week range of $10.30-$32.25.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.66 billion, simultaneously with a float of $589.18 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $27.79 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.10.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 4769 employees. It has generated 885,658 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 126,228. The stock had 10.54 Receivables turnover and 0.47 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.12, operating margin was +12.78 and Pretax Margin of +15.82.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.76%, in contrast to 70.60% institutional ownership.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.13) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +14.25 while generating a return on equity of 8.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.66 in the upcoming year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.88. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.17. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 36.82.

In the same vein, TME’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.38, a figure that is expected to reach 0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.66 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME), its last 5-days Average volume was 14.75 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 29.26 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 3.23% While, its Average True Range was 0.82.

Raw Stochastic average of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.86%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 3.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 50.37% that was lower than 81.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.