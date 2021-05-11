Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) 14-day ATR is 0.12: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) started the day on May 10, 2021, with a price decrease of -5.37% at $1.41. During the day, the stock rose to $1.4991 and sunk to $1.38 before settling in for the price of $1.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AGRX posted a 52-week range of $1.42-$3.89.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -62.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $87.63 million, simultaneously with a float of $67.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $127.00 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.9879, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.7227.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 28 employees. It has generated 26,750 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,851,893. The stock had 1.73 Receivables turnover and 0.01 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +25.50, operating margin was -6549.13 and Pretax Margin of -6922.96.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 49.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 29, this organization’s Principal Accounting Officer bought 1,358 shares at the rate of 1.99, making the entire transaction reach 2,702 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 20,000. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 26, Company’s Principal Accounting Officer bought 8,642 for 2.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 17,370. This particular insider is now the holder of 18,642 in total.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.21) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -6922.96 while generating a return on equity of -109.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -62.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.16 in the upcoming year.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 141.11.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

In the same vein, AGRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.70, a figure that is expected to reach -0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.86 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.48 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.40% While, its Average True Range was 0.1221.

Raw Stochastic average of Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.26%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 5.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 67.95% that was lower than 71.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.