Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $8.03: Right on the Precipice

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) open the trading on May 10, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.54% to $9.13. During the day, the stock rose to $9.279 and sunk to $9.13 before settling in for the price of $9.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NLY posted a 52-week range of $5.48-$9.23.

The company of the Real Estate sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -20.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -30.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 54.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.40 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.39 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.73 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.03.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 180 employees. It has generated 8,247,117 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -4,950,906. The stock had 4.02 Receivables turnover and 0.01 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +98.47, operating margin was -1.29 and Pretax Margin of -61.85.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry. Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 47.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 03, this organization’s Director sold 80,000 shares at the rate of 9.18, making the entire transaction reach 734,432 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on May 15, Company’s Director bought 200,000 for 5.96, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,192,920. This particular insider is now the holder of 330,000 in total.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2021 suggests? It has posted $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.26) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -60.03 while generating a return on equity of -5.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 54.40% and is forecasted to reach 1.08 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -3.25% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -30.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 34.61. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.54.

In the same vein, NLY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.69, a figure that is expected to reach 0.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY)

[Annaly Capital Management Inc., NLY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.49% While, its Average True Range was 0.13.

Raw Stochastic average of Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.88%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 77.04% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 12.10% that was lower than 18.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.