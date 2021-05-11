Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) last month volatility was 7.51%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE) established initial surge of 27.71% at $14.38, as the Stock market unbolted on May 10, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $15.79 and sunk to $12.09 before settling in for the price of $11.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CUE posted a 52-week range of $10.69-$31.69.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -68.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $30.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $27.02 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $424.64 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.76, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.48.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 50 employees. It has generated 63,087 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -895,698. The stock had 2.90 Receivables turnover and 0.04 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -1427.96 and Pretax Margin of -1413.26.

Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Cue Biopharma Inc. industry. Cue Biopharma Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 65.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 16, this organization’s Chief Medical Officer sold 439 shares at the rate of 15.09, making the entire transaction reach 6,626 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,000. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 15, Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 13,000 for 15.10, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 196,269. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,000 in total.

Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.35) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -1419.79 while generating a return on equity of -67.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cue Biopharma Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.20% and is forecasted to reach -1.66 in the upcoming year.

Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.95. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 132.70.

In the same vein, CUE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.57, a figure that is expected to reach -0.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.66 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Cue Biopharma Inc., CUE]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.43 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.18% While, its Average True Range was 1.13.

Raw Stochastic average of Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.94%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 72.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 110.24% that was higher than 77.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.